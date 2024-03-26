ModernGhana logo
Jude Bellingham denies Belgium at the death as England secure draw at Wembley

By BBC
Jude Bellingham's last-gasp equaliser spared England a second successive Wembley defeat after defensive errors threatened to cost them dearly in the friendly against Belgium.

Gareth Southgate's reshuffled side were a mixed bag, showing promise up front but vulnerability at the back, which was punished ruthlessly by Belgium before Bellingham's dramatic intervention seconds from time.

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford made a rare error, his first to cost a goal in 60 international appearances, when his poor clearance led to Youri Tielemans putting Belgium ahead after 11 minutes.

Ivan Toney marked his first England start with the equaliser from the spot six minutes later, opening his international account after he had been brought down by veteran Jan Vertonghen.

Jarrod Bowen had a close-range header ruled out for offside, before another England error saw Belgium restore their lead nine minutes before the break.

Lewis Dunk's mistake allowed Romelu Lukaku to provide the perfect cross for Tielemans to head in at the far post.

England, with 18-year-old Kobbie Mainoo making an excellent first-England start, had chances of their own with Bellingham twice off target when he should have done better and Phil Foden driving across the face of goal when well placed.

Belgium keeper Matz Sels saved well from Bowen before Bellingham made amends for his earlier misses when he drove home a low finish with virtually the last kick of the game to give England a deserved draw.

