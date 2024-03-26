Our aim is to qualify for 2025 U-20 World Cup - Black Satellites coach Desmond Ofei

Black Satellites coach, Desmond Ofei, says he is eyeing qualification for the 2025 U-20 World Cup following their recent triumph at the African Games where they clinched the gold medal.

In a hard-fought final against Uganda at the Accra Sports Stadium, Jerry Afriyie's late goal secured victory, marking a historic moment not only for the team but also for Ghana, which hadn't secured a medal in men's football at the African Games in over a decade.

Ofei stressed the importance of a methodical approach, emphasizing the upcoming WAFU tournament as a pivotal stepping stone toward their goal of reaching the 2025 World Cup.

“Our focus is on taking each competition step by step. The WAFU tournament is crucial for us as we aim to qualify for the next World Cup in 2025," he expressed to 3 Sports.

Acknowledging that there's still much work ahead, Ofei highlighted the team's solid foundation and the need to capitalize on it. He underlined the significance of thorough preparation and scouting to unearth talents that could bolster the team's chances of progressing to the World Cup.

“We still have a lot of work to do. Now we have a good base and we can build on it. The next objective is the WAFU in October. We will prepare well and scout extensively to get all the hidden gems to come and help the team progress to the World Cup,” he added.