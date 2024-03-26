ModernGhana logo
BlackStars: Otto Addo not underestimating Uganda friendly tie despite heavy defeat to Comoros

The head coach of the Black Stars, Otto Addo, has affirmed his team's preparedness and emphasized the significance of not underestimating their upcoming opponents, Uganda, despite a recent setback against Comoros.

Following a disappointing 4-0 defeat to Comoros last weekend, Addo maintains confidence in his team's abilities, suggesting that with a stroke of luck, the outcome against Uganda could have been different.

"It's business as usual. I observed the match closely, and we've geared up accordingly. Despite the scoreline, there were moments where the tide could have turned," Addo remarked.

He underscores the peril of taking opponents lightly and stresses the importance of seizing early scoring opportunities to dictate the rhythm of the game.

"Uganda faced some unfortunate turns of events. Underestimating them would be a grave error. We must maintain focus throughout. Scoring early is pivotal; it sets the tone and opens up avenues for us," Addo emphasized.

Looking ahead, Addo anticipates a challenging first half but remains optimistic that securing an early goal will unlock opportunities in the second half, allowing Ghana to exploit spaces and potentially extend their lead.

"The initial phase will undoubtedly test our resolve. However, once we break the deadlock, the game will open up for us. Persistence is key, and once we achieve that breakthrough, the path forward will become clearer," Addo concluded.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
