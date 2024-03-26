ModernGhana logo
26.03.2024 Football News

Black Stars: Otto Addo refuses to confirm Jojo Wollacott as first choice goalkeeper

26.03.2024 LISTEN

Ghana head coach, Otto Addo, has addressed the challenge facing Jojo Wollacott in his quest to reclaim the starting goalkeeper position for the Black Stars.

Wollacott's lack of consistent playing time at the club level has been cited as a major hurdle.

Ahead of the friendly against Uganda later today, Addo discussed the ongoing competition for the goalkeeper role within the team.

He praised Lawrence Ati-Zigi's performance despite Ghana's recent loss to Nigeria and also lauded the promising newcomer, Frederick Asare.

However, Addo acknowledged the tough road ahead for Wollacott, who was sidelined due to a broken finger during the 2022 World Cup and has since struggled with injuries.

Currently not the primary goalkeeper at Hibernian in Scotland, Wollacott faces an uphill battle to reclaim his position.

"I left it open," Addo commented regarding the selection of the starting goalkeeper for the Uganda match. "I have to say that Ati-Zigi had a good match. I gave him the start because he is a regular player in his club. Frederick is new and young. I think he made a good first impression."

Addressing Wollacott's situation, Addo explained, "Joseph Wollacott at the moment is not playing in his club so it’s difficult to say that he will be the number one at the moment." Nonetheless, Addo indicated that Wollacott would have the chance to prove himself in the upcoming match against Uganda.

"We will decide in June who will be the goalkeeper who will stand in the goal," Addo concluded, underscoring the coaching staff's commitment to assessing and evaluating the goalkeepers before making a final decision.

The game has been scheduled to take place at the Stade de Marrakesh with kick-off scheduled at 16:00GMT.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

