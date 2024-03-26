ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Nigeria and Uganda friendly games will help us prepare for 2026 World Cup qualifiers - Ghana coach Otto Addo

Football News Nigeria and Uganda friendly games will help us prepare for 2026 World Cup qualifiers - Ghana coach Otto Addo
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Ghana coach, Otto Addo has explained the importance of the friendly games against Nigeria and Uganda.

The Black Stars in their first of the two games suffered 2-1 against the Super Eagles on Friday at the Stade de Marrakesh in Morocco.

Otto Addo and his charges will wrap up their games later today with a game against the Cranes of Uganda at the same venue with kick-off scheduled at 16:00gmt.

Speaking ahead of the game, the 43-year-old reiterated that the games will help his side prepare for the next round of games in the qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“For me, it’s always the same. Each match has different preferences and different options. But also different hurdles and different solutions and for us, it’s always the aim to find the right solutions defensively and offensively," he told the Ghana FA website.

“So I think Nigeria and Uganda it’s an optimal preparation for the team and I think we can expect the same obstacles, so however the game ends, if we take the right conclusions out of these games then we can prepare ourselves for the upcoming matches against Mali and Central African Republic,” he added.

Ghana will face Mali and the Central African Republic in the next round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in June later this year.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Beware of risks of deceptive citizen offers in conflict areas – Foreign Ministry caution travellers Beware of risks of deceptive citizen offers in conflict areas – Foreign Ministry...

3 hours ago

Veto 'draconian, hateful, cruel, terrifying, horrific' anti-gay bill — Richard Branson tells Akufo-Addo Veto 'draconian, hateful, cruel, terrifying, horrific' anti-gay bill — Richard B...

3 hours ago

La General Hospitals OPD to be operational by end of 2024 — MCE La General Hospital’s OPD to be operational by end of 2024 — MCE

3 hours ago

NR: Security Council imposes curfew on Karaga after confrontation with Military turned fatal N/R: Security Council imposes curfew on Karaga after confrontation with Military...

3 hours ago

Ghanas anti-LGBTQ+ bill a backslide on human rights and an economic disaster — Richard Branson Ghana’s anti-LGBTQ+ bill a backslide on human rights and an economic disaster — ...

3 hours ago

Non-soldiers using our accoutrements would be severely dealt with by the law when caught — GAF ‘Non-soldiers using our accoutrements would be severely dealt with by the law wh...

3 hours ago

Robbery suspect at Nyamesom mining site not a soldier — Ghana Armed Forces Robbery suspect at Nyamesom mining site not a soldier — Ghana Armed Forces

3 hours ago

Suspend smart schools initiative; focus on resourcing ICT labs in secondary schools instead – James Kofi Annan to govt Suspend smart schools initiative; focus on resourcing ICT labs in secondary scho...

3 hours ago

AFP - SULIANE FAVENNEC French lawmakers to investigate effects of nuclear tests in South Pacific

3 hours ago

Hundreds of bodies have been exhumed from shallow mass graves discovered in April last year in a remote wilderness inland from the Indian Ocean town of Malindi. By Yasuyoshi CHIBA AFP Kenya to release first cult massacre bodies to families

Just in....
body-container-line