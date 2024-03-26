Nigeria and Uganda friendly games will help us prepare for 2026 World Cup qualifiers - Ghana coach Otto Addo

Ghana coach, Otto Addo has explained the importance of the friendly games against Nigeria and Uganda.

The Black Stars in their first of the two games suffered 2-1 against the Super Eagles on Friday at the Stade de Marrakesh in Morocco.

Otto Addo and his charges will wrap up their games later today with a game against the Cranes of Uganda at the same venue with kick-off scheduled at 16:00gmt.

Speaking ahead of the game, the 43-year-old reiterated that the games will help his side prepare for the next round of games in the qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“For me, it’s always the same. Each match has different preferences and different options. But also different hurdles and different solutions and for us, it’s always the aim to find the right solutions defensively and offensively," he told the Ghana FA website.

“So I think Nigeria and Uganda it’s an optimal preparation for the team and I think we can expect the same obstacles, so however the game ends, if we take the right conclusions out of these games then we can prepare ourselves for the upcoming matches against Mali and Central African Republic,” he added.

Ghana will face Mali and the Central African Republic in the next round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in June later this year.