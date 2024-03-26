ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Black Stars are determined and eager to beat Uganda - GFA Communications Director, Henry Asante Twum

Football News Black Stars are determined and eager to beat Uganda - GFA Communications Director, Henry Asante Twum
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum, has expressed confidence in the Black Stars' resolve to secure victory against Uganda.

Ghana is poised to take on the Cranes of Uganda in their final friendly match at the Stade de Marrakesh later today.

In their first of the two friendly encounters against Nigeria last Friday, the Black Stars faced a setback with a 2-1 loss, compounded by Jerome Opoku's second-half expulsion, reducing the team to 10 players.

Despite this setback, Asante Twum highlighted the determination and preparedness of the players ahead of their match against Uganda.

Speaking on Asempa FM, he stated, "Since our arrival in Morocco for these fixtures, the players have exhibited dedication in their training sessions. Although the loss to Nigeria was unfortunate, there were positive aspects to take note of, particularly in the second half."

He continued, "The players have showcased their eagerness and readiness to clinch victory against Uganda, aligning with the goals set by Coach Otto Addo."

These friendly matches are integral to Ghana's preparations for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers, where they are scheduled to face Mali and the Central African Republic in June of this year.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Beware of risks of deceptive citizen offers in conflict areas – Foreign Ministry caution travellers Beware of risks of deceptive citizen offers in conflict areas – Foreign Ministry...

2 hours ago

Veto 'draconian, hateful, cruel, terrifying, horrific' anti-gay bill — Richard Branson tells Akufo-Addo Veto 'draconian, hateful, cruel, terrifying, horrific' anti-gay bill — Richard B...

2 hours ago

La General Hospitals OPD to be operational by end of 2024 — MCE La General Hospital’s OPD to be operational by end of 2024 — MCE

2 hours ago

NR: Security Council imposes curfew on Karaga after confrontation with Military turned fatal N/R: Security Council imposes curfew on Karaga after confrontation with Military...

2 hours ago

Ghanas anti-LGBTQ+ bill a backslide on human rights and an economic disaster — Richard Branson Ghana’s anti-LGBTQ+ bill a backslide on human rights and an economic disaster — ...

2 hours ago

Non-soldiers using our accoutrements would be severely dealt with by the law when caught — GAF ‘Non-soldiers using our accoutrements would be severely dealt with by the law wh...

2 hours ago

Robbery suspect at Nyamesom mining site not a soldier — Ghana Armed Forces Robbery suspect at Nyamesom mining site not a soldier — Ghana Armed Forces

2 hours ago

Suspend smart schools initiative; focus on resourcing ICT labs in secondary schools instead – James Kofi Annan to govt Suspend smart schools initiative; focus on resourcing ICT labs in secondary scho...

2 hours ago

AFP - SULIANE FAVENNEC French lawmakers to investigate effects of nuclear tests in South Pacific

2 hours ago

Hundreds of bodies have been exhumed from shallow mass graves discovered in April last year in a remote wilderness inland from the Indian Ocean town of Malindi. By Yasuyoshi CHIBA AFP Kenya to release first cult massacre bodies to families

Just in....
body-container-line