Black Stars are determined and eager to beat Uganda - GFA Communications Director, Henry Asante Twum

The Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum, has expressed confidence in the Black Stars' resolve to secure victory against Uganda.

Ghana is poised to take on the Cranes of Uganda in their final friendly match at the Stade de Marrakesh later today.

In their first of the two friendly encounters against Nigeria last Friday, the Black Stars faced a setback with a 2-1 loss, compounded by Jerome Opoku's second-half expulsion, reducing the team to 10 players.

Despite this setback, Asante Twum highlighted the determination and preparedness of the players ahead of their match against Uganda.

Speaking on Asempa FM, he stated, "Since our arrival in Morocco for these fixtures, the players have exhibited dedication in their training sessions. Although the loss to Nigeria was unfortunate, there were positive aspects to take note of, particularly in the second half."

He continued, "The players have showcased their eagerness and readiness to clinch victory against Uganda, aligning with the goals set by Coach Otto Addo."

These friendly matches are integral to Ghana's preparations for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers, where they are scheduled to face Mali and the Central African Republic in June of this year.