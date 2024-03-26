ModernGhana logo
Son Jun-ho: South Korean footballer released after detention in China

By BBC
Football News South Korean footballer Son Jun-ho was detained at a Shanghai airport in May 2023
South Korean footballer Son Jun-ho has been released after being detained in China in relation to a bribery case, South Korea's foreign ministry says.

Chinese Super League player Son, 31, was detained in May 2023 amid a crackdown on corruption and match-fixing in Chinese football.

China's foreign ministry said South Korean international Son was suspected of accepting bribes.

Son moved to China's Shandong province in 2021 to join Shandong Taishan.

The midfielder has played 20 games for South Korea, including at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

His country's ministry said it had communicated with Chinese authorities during Son's detention and requested a swift and fair process.

