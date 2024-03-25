ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Asokwa District Colts League secures sponsorship deal with Helena Oil

By Baidoo Prince II Contributor
Football News Asokwa District Colts League secures sponsorship deal with Helena Oil
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Russian-based Ghanaian football player Joel Fameyeh, in his quest to help revive grassroots football, popularly known as Colts, in Ghana, has, through his company, Helena Oil, secured a sponsorship deal with the Asokwa District Colt League.

Once a product of Colts football in Ghana, playing at renowned football club Namoro FA, formerly Asokwa Deportivo, through Helena Oil (a grade A sunflower oil for cooking) as part of the sponsorship deal will cover all referee allowances for all teams from under 13 football, under 15 football, through to under 17 football, and other incentives.

Colts football, which not only develops football talent but also teaches players of all ages about teamwork and friendship, as well as developing important life skills like communication.

The Asokwa District Colts League, during the opening ceremony of the league campaign, had dignitaries from Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Nations Football Club, the Asokwa Police Commander, and the Asokwa Municipal Chief Executive who all came to offer their support to this amazing initiative. The league will be played across four centers: Asokwa, Atonsu, Ahinsan, and Chirapatre, every Saturday, starting from under 13 to under 15 through under 17 football.

Joel Fameyeh, who in the last winter transfer window secured a loan move from Rubin Kazan to Baltika Kaliningrad, promised to do even more to see Colts football rise to an all-time high once again.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, Finance Minister Finance Minister charges GRA and security agencies to wage war against smugglers...

2 hours ago

Avoid non-essential trips to conflict countries – Foreign Affairs Ministry warn Ghanaians Avoid non-essential trips to conflict countries – Foreign Affairs Ministry warn ...

2 hours ago

AR: MUSEC directs investigation into Bekwai SDA SHS disturbances A/R: MUSEC directs investigation into Bekwai SDA SHS disturbances

2 hours ago

Man killed as gas explosion tear his body apart at Suame Magazine Man killed as gas explosion tear his body apart at Suame Magazine

2 hours ago

Dr. Amin Adam accused of masterminding regent's arrest Dr. Amin Adam accused of masterminding regent's arrest

3 hours ago

Investment holders to protest every two weeks over locked-up funds Investment holders to protest every two weeks over locked-up funds

3 hours ago

Ghana leveraging digitalisation to produce technically-inclined students – Akufo-Addo Ghana leveraging digitalisation to produce technically-inclined students – Akufo...

3 hours ago

We won't fall for Bawumias shenanigans again – Importers and Exporters Association We won't fall for Bawumia’s shenanigans again – Importers and Exporters Associat...

3 hours ago

NDC Regional Chairmen urge party elders to intervene in Kwesi Ahwois unfortunate comment NDC Regional Chairmen urge party elders to intervene in Kwesi Ahwoi’s unfortunat...

3 hours ago

Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Africa National Security Minister must invite EC for questioning over missing voting eq...

Just in....
body-container-line