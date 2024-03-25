Asokwa District Colts League secures sponsorship deal with Helena Oil

Russian-based Ghanaian football player Joel Fameyeh, in his quest to help revive grassroots football, popularly known as Colts, in Ghana, has, through his company, Helena Oil, secured a sponsorship deal with the Asokwa District Colt League.

Once a product of Colts football in Ghana, playing at renowned football club Namoro FA, formerly Asokwa Deportivo, through Helena Oil (a grade A sunflower oil for cooking) as part of the sponsorship deal will cover all referee allowances for all teams from under 13 football, under 15 football, through to under 17 football, and other incentives.

Colts football, which not only develops football talent but also teaches players of all ages about teamwork and friendship, as well as developing important life skills like communication.

The Asokwa District Colts League, during the opening ceremony of the league campaign, had dignitaries from Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Nations Football Club, the Asokwa Police Commander, and the Asokwa Municipal Chief Executive who all came to offer their support to this amazing initiative. The league will be played across four centers: Asokwa, Atonsu, Ahinsan, and Chirapatre, every Saturday, starting from under 13 to under 15 through under 17 football.

Joel Fameyeh, who in the last winter transfer window secured a loan move from Rubin Kazan to Baltika Kaliningrad, promised to do even more to see Colts football rise to an all-time high once again.