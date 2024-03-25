2023/24 GPL: Asante Kotoko condemns fans behaviour after Nations FC defeat

Asante Kotoko has strongly denounced the unacceptable behaviour exhibited by some of their fans during their recent match against Nations FC at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.

Incensed supporters of the club made an attempt to assault match officials during halftime, prompting swift condemnation from the management.

The Porcupine Warriors now face charges from the Ghana Football Association for this misconduct and are required to respond by Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

In response to the incident, the club issued a statement expressing their disapproval of the conduct displayed by some individuals towards the match officials.

"Asante Kotoko condemns the detestable conduct of some persons whose actions during our Premier League matchday 23 against Nations FC at the Baba Yara Stadium were contrary to the values of our esteemed club," read a segment of the statement.

The club reiterated its commitment to upholding the integrity of the sport and emphasized its collaboration with the GFA to address and resolve the matter effectively.

Furthermore, they called upon the Ghana Football Association to address various issues, including officiating, safety, and security, to safeguard the integrity of the game at all levels.

The disappointing turn of events overshadowed the match result, where Asante Kotoko suffered a 1-0 defeat against the newly promoted side, with Asamoah Boateng Afriyie securing the winning goal in the first half.

Asante Kotoko's recent form has been under scrutiny, as they have failed to secure a victory in their last four matches, experiencing defeats in all of them. The defeat places them 9th on the league standings with 32 points.

Looking ahead, Asante Kotoko will face Bechem United in their upcoming Matchday 24 fixture at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park, hoping to turn their fortunes around.