ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2023/24 GPL: We were tactically better than Asante Kotoko - Nations FC coach Kasim Mingle

Football News Kasim Mingle
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Kasim Mingle

Nations FC coach, Kasim Ocansey Mingle has praised his players for adhering to instructions in their hard-fought win against Asante Kotoko

In the Matchday 23 games, Nations FC were hosted at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday and after 90 minutes, the Premier League debutants recorded a 1-0 win.

Asamoah Boateng Afriyie headed home the decisive goal, marking his 10th of the season and solidifying his position as the league's top scorer to pile more troubles for the Porcupine Warriors.

With 40 points, Nations FC find themselves second on the league standings after 23 matches, two points behind leaders, Samartex.

Speaking after the game, Kasim Mingle eulogized his players for adhering to instructions, leading to their triumph over Kotoko.

“I’m feeling great that we won. I used the first half in studying Kotoko so I asked my players to listen to instructions from the bench, where to move and where to reposition themselves. After recess, we took over and won the game," he said.

“My players were tactically disciplined, they played to instructions. Truth be told, we didn’t play the normal game we’ve been playing but it wasn’t bad so far we got the three points, I’m okay," he added.

  • What next?

Nations FC will hope to continue their impressive run when they host Great Olympics in the Matchday 24 games at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex this weekend.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

5 hours ago

Rise and protect Ghanaian family values – Speaker Bagbin tells traditional authorities Rise and protect Ghanaian family values – Speaker Bagbin tells traditional autho...

5 hours ago

Were committed to resolving GH3,000 verification fee hike – MoH assures aggrieved nurses We’re committed to resolving GH¢3,000 verification fee hike – MoH assures aggrie...

5 hours ago

No one died – DKB gives update on Funny Faces accident at Kasoa No one died – DKB gives update on Funny Face’s accident at Kasoa

5 hours ago

Prof. Festus Ebo Turkson chairs consultants to integrate AfCFTA into tertiary education curriculum Prof. Festus Ebo Turkson chairs consultants to integrate AfCFTA into tertiary ed...

5 hours ago

Well Turn TOR Into Profitable Enterprise — Board of Directors ‘We’ll Turn TOR Into Profitable Enterprise’ — Board of Directors

5 hours ago

No matter how long it takes well probe dubious SML contract despite Akufo-Addos order – Minority No matter how long it takes we’ll probe ‘dubious SML contract’ despite Akufo-Add...

5 hours ago

Akufo-Addo launches smart schools project today Akufo-Addo launches smart schools project today

5 hours ago

Bongo Ideasleft and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo ‘They're just nonchalant’ — Notorious cyber troll on why he criticizes leaders

5 hours ago

Franklin Cudjoe Next gov’t must ensure decent, fair-minded human being is Minister for Justice –...

5 hours ago

Ghanaian cyber troll, Bongo Ideas ‘I was told to say my last prayers’ — Bongo Ideas narrates ordeal during alleged...

Just in....
body-container-line