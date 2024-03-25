2023/24 GPL: We were tactically better than Asante Kotoko - Nations FC coach Kasim Mingle

Nations FC coach, Kasim Ocansey Mingle has praised his players for adhering to instructions in their hard-fought win against Asante Kotoko

In the Matchday 23 games, Nations FC were hosted at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday and after 90 minutes, the Premier League debutants recorded a 1-0 win.

Asamoah Boateng Afriyie headed home the decisive goal, marking his 10th of the season and solidifying his position as the league's top scorer to pile more troubles for the Porcupine Warriors.

With 40 points, Nations FC find themselves second on the league standings after 23 matches, two points behind leaders, Samartex.

Speaking after the game, Kasim Mingle eulogized his players for adhering to instructions, leading to their triumph over Kotoko.

“I’m feeling great that we won. I used the first half in studying Kotoko so I asked my players to listen to instructions from the bench, where to move and where to reposition themselves. After recess, we took over and won the game," he said.

“My players were tactically disciplined, they played to instructions. Truth be told, we didn’t play the normal game we’ve been playing but it wasn’t bad so far we got the three points, I’m okay," he added.

What next?

Nations FC will hope to continue their impressive run when they host Great Olympics in the Matchday 24 games at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex this weekend.