Black Satellites: Jerry Afriyie is a promising striker - Desmond Ofei

Black Satellites, Desmond Ofei, has hailed Jerry Afriyie as a player brimming with immense potential.

Ofei's commendation comes in the wake of Afriyie's stellar performance during the recently concluded 13th African Games.

In the thrilling final showdown of the men's football tournament, held at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday evening, Ghana squared off against Uganda.

However, it was Afriyie's decisive 90th-minute strike that clinched victory for Ghana's U-20 team, securing the coveted gold medal.

Speaking in an interview with Asempa FM, Ofei lauded the young forward, expressing confidence in his abilities.

"Jerry Afriyie is an explosive striker and the future looks promising. I have known him and I have worked with him and he is a good player.

Ofei emphasized the importance of patience in Afriyie's development, asserting that with time, he has the potential to emerge as one of the nation's premier strikers.

"He has to be patient because that is what is needed in football and I think at the right time he will come good," he added.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

