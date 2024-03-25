Kotoko condemn fans' misbehaviour, call for improved refereeing standards

ModernGhana logo
Ghanaian premier league giants Asante Kotoko have condemned the actions of some supporters during their Premier League match against Nations FC on Sunday.

In a statement on Monday, March 25, the club said they "will not condone any act that violates and undermines the sporting integrity of the game."

The incident in question saw Kotoko fans clash with match officials after the Kumasi-based side suffered a 1-0 defeat against Nations FC.

"It must be noted that under no circumstances will Asante Kotoko condone any act that violates and undermines the sporting integrity of the game," said a statement from the club.

While taking steps to address the supporter issue with the Ghana Football Association, Kotoko also called on the GFA to improve refereeing standards in the league.

"However, we also call on the GFA to address the issue of officiating in our league with the urgency it deserves, as the standards of refereeing across most matches have been below the level that this league deserves," the statement continued.

Kotoko, who has dominated Ghanaian football over the past decades, believe addressing the poor officiating will benefit the entire league.

"Our call is not only for Kotoko, but as a beacon of Ghana's football heritage, there is the need to ensure fair officiating for all, as most teams have suffered badly from the inconsistencies of some referees," the club statement concluded.

Meanwhile, the club has been charged by the Ghana FA Disciplinary Committee for violating the Disciplinary Code of 2019 and Ghana Premier League regulations.

It is alleged that the club's social media commentary on the match officials during the same fixture is also misconduct that brings the game into disrepute.

The Porcupine Warriors have until Wednesday, March 27, 2024, to respond to the charges.

Kotoko are currently winless in their last five matches in the premiership, losing all of them in the process. They have dropped to the 9th position on the league standings.

