Asante Kotoko: Prosper Narteh Ogum given three games to save his job - Reports

Asante Kotoko coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum is facing mounting pressure as he's been granted just three matches to salvage his position with the team.

The Porcupine Warriors have are experiencing a significant dip in form in the second half of the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

With only one victory in five matches played, Kotoko's recent loss to Nations FC on Sunday further exacerbated their woes, leaving them languishing i 9th place on the league table with 32 points.

Prior to this setback, Ogum had already found himself under scrutiny due to the team's lacklustre performances. Now, it's been reported that he has a mere three games to turn the tide and secure his tenure with the club.

Kotoko's upcoming fixtures will see them face Bechem United at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park, followed by a home match against Nsoatreman FC at the Baba Yara Stadium. The final test for Ogum will be an away game against Dreams FC at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.

Should Kotoko fail to secure victories in these crucial matches, it's likely that Ogum will face dismissal from his role.

Ogum's return to the club came amidst the restructuring initiated by the Interim Management Committee (IMC), following the dissolution of both the management committee and the board of directors by the club's life patron, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.