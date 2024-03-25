ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Asante Kotoko: Prosper Narteh Ogum given three games to save his job - Reports

Football News Asante Kotoko: Prosper Narteh Ogum given three games to save his job - Reports
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Asante Kotoko coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum is facing mounting pressure as he's been granted just three matches to salvage his position with the team.

The Porcupine Warriors have are experiencing a significant dip in form in the second half of the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

With only one victory in five matches played, Kotoko's recent loss to Nations FC on Sunday further exacerbated their woes, leaving them languishing i 9th place on the league table with 32 points.

Prior to this setback, Ogum had already found himself under scrutiny due to the team's lacklustre performances. Now, it's been reported that he has a mere three games to turn the tide and secure his tenure with the club.

Kotoko's upcoming fixtures will see them face Bechem United at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park, followed by a home match against Nsoatreman FC at the Baba Yara Stadium. The final test for Ogum will be an away game against Dreams FC at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.

Should Kotoko fail to secure victories in these crucial matches, it's likely that Ogum will face dismissal from his role.

Ogum's return to the club came amidst the restructuring initiated by the Interim Management Committee (IMC), following the dissolution of both the management committee and the board of directors by the club's life patron, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

27 minutes ago

Rise and protect Ghanaian family values – Speaker Bagbin tells traditional authorities Rise and protect Ghanaian family values – Speaker Bagbin tells traditional autho...

27 minutes ago

Were committed to resolving GH3,000 verification fee hike – MoH assures aggrieved nurses We’re committed to resolving GH¢3,000 verification fee hike – MoH assures aggrie...

27 minutes ago

No one died – DKB gives update on Funny Faces accident at Kasoa No one died – DKB gives update on Funny Face’s accident at Kasoa

27 minutes ago

Prof. Festus Ebo Turkson chairs consultants to integrate AfCFTA into tertiary education curriculum Prof. Festus Ebo Turkson chairs consultants to integrate AfCFTA into tertiary ed...

27 minutes ago

Well Turn TOR Into Profitable Enterprise — Board of Directors ‘We’ll Turn TOR Into Profitable Enterprise’ — Board of Directors

27 minutes ago

No matter how long it takes well probe dubious SML contract despite Akufo-Addos order – Minority No matter how long it takes we’ll probe ‘dubious SML contract’ despite Akufo-Add...

27 minutes ago

Akufo-Addo launches smart schools project today Akufo-Addo launches smart schools project today

57 minutes ago

Bongo Ideasleft and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo ‘They're just nonchalant’ — Notorious cyber troll on why he criticizes leaders

57 minutes ago

Franklin Cudjoe Next gov’t must ensure decent, fair-minded human being is Minister for Justice –...

57 minutes ago

Ghanaian cyber troll, Bongo Ideas ‘I was told to say my last prayers’ — Bongo Ideas narrates ordeal during alleged...

Just in....
body-container-line