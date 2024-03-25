ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Euro 2024 play-off finals: Who is in them and how do they work?

By BBC
Football News Euro 2024 play-off finals: Who is in them and how do they work?
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

And then there were six.
Thursday's thrilling Euro 2024 play-off semi-finals moved us one step closer to knowing who will take the final three places at Euro 2024.

Wales remain among the hopefuls after they thumped Finland 4-1 to keep alive their chances of reaching a third successive tournament.

Here is everything you need to know about Tuesday's play-off finals.

  • What are the fixtures?

Twelve teams entered the play-offs based on their performance in the 2022-23 Nations League. That was whittled down to six after Thursday's semi-finals.

Standing between Wales and a place at the Euros is Poland, who thrashed Estonia 5-1 in their semi-final.

Iceland fell behind early on against Israel but came back to win 4-1 and set up a meeting with Ukraine, who scored two late goals to stun Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-1.

That game will be held in the Polish city of Wroclaw with Ukraine unable to host it because of the continuing invasion by Russia.

Georgia, who have never qualified for a tournament, beat Luxembourg 2-0 and will now play 2004 European champions Greece, who breezed past Kazakhstan 5-0.

Tuesday's play-off final fixtures (kick-off 19:45 GMT unless stated):

  • Path A: Wales v Poland
  • Path B: Ukraine v Iceland
  • Path C: Georgia v Greece (17:00 GMT)

What are the groups for Euro 2024?

  • Group A: Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland
  • Group B: Spain, Croatia, Italy, Albania
  • Group C: Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, England
  • Group D: Play-off winner A, Netherlands, Austria, France
  • Group E: Belgium, Slovakia, Romania, Play-off winner B
  • Group F: Turkey, Play-off winner C, Portugal, Czech Republic
  • Play-off winner A: Poland or Wales
  • Play-off winner B: Ukraine or Iceland
  • Play-off winner C: Georgia or Greece

When will the tournament commence?
Held in Germany, Euro 2024 will officially begin on Friday, 14 June at the Allianz Arena, home of Bayern Munich. Scotland will be the team facing the hosts in the first match of the tournament.

It will continue for a month and conclude on Sunday, 14 July at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

This will be the first time that Germany has hosted the tournament since reunification, with the 1988 edition held in West Germany.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

AFP - SEYLLOU Senegal opposition candidate Faye leads initial presidential election tallies

3 hours ago

2023 District-level elections: Field officers unhappy oer delays in payment of allowance 2023 District-level elections: Field officers unhappy oer delays in payment of a...

4 hours ago

Use internal party structures to address concerns – Wontumi to NPP regional executives Use internal party structures to address concerns – Wontumi to NPP regional exec...

4 hours ago

Funny Face involved in accident at Kasoa Funny Face involved in accident at Kasoa

4 hours ago

Be prepared to be president, anything can happen – Kwesi Ahwoi to Prof Opoku-Agyemang Be prepared to be president, anything can happen – Kwesi Ahwoi to Prof Opoku-Agy...

8 hours ago

Cause of undersea cable disruption not known yet – Joe Anokye Cause of undersea cable disruption not known yet – Joe Anokye

8 hours ago

EU to ban commodities farmed under deforested condition EU to ban commodities farmed under deforested condition

8 hours ago

Anti-gay bill: Ensure the will of the people is implemented – Catholic Bishops to Akufo-Addo Anti-gay bill: Ensure the will of the people is implemented – Catholic Bishops t...

8 hours ago

Digital man Bawumia Ayekoo – NPP Germany applauds Bawumia after launching Ghana Card for newborns Digital man Bawumia ‘Ayekoo’ – NPP Germany applauds Bawumia after launching Ghan...

8 hours ago

The Senegalese are voting for their fifth president in what is considered a traditionally stable country in West Africa. By MARCO LONGARI AFP Senegal opposition candidate closing in on victory, ruling camp contests

Just in....
body-container-line