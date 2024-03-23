Teenager Endrick fires Brazil to win over England at Wembley

Brazil's new teenage sensation Endrick struck late on to condemn England to defeat in a scrappy friendly at Wembley.

The game looked to be petering out into a draw before Vinicius Junior broke clear, the 17-year-old substitute left with a simple finish from close range despite England keeper Jordan Pickford's save with 10 minutes left.

It capped an unsatisfactory night for England. Their defence, Harry Maguire in particular, looked vulnerable as they lost captain Kyle Walker to a hamstring injury early on.

England manager Gareth Southgate gave a debut to Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon from the start, while Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa and Manchester United's teenage midfield prodigy Kobbie Mainoo won their first caps as substitutes.

The quality of the game was reflected in the experimental nature of the sides, with Brazil having the better of the first-half chances. Ollie Watkins blazed over from close range with England's best opportunity while Raphinha wasted Brazil's biggest chance as he was off target following Maguire's poor backpass.

England's star man Jude Bellingham was subjected to heavy physical treatment throughout until he was substituted before Endrick sent the large contingent of Brazil fans into wild celebrations with his winner.

It was England's first defeat at Wembley in 21 games since they were beaten by Denmark in the Uefa Nations League in October 2020.