ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

We played better with 10 players against Nigeria, says Ghana coach Otto Addo

Football News We played better with 10 players against Nigeria, says Ghana coach Otto Addo
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Ghana coach, Otto Addo, praised his team's resilience in the face of adversity during their recent international friendly against Nigeria, despite their 2-1 defeat on Friday.

Addressing reporters in Marrakesh after the match, Addo applauded the Black Stars' determination, particularly in the second half, where they played with 10 men following Jerome Opoku's red card.

Addo acknowledged Nigeria's early dominance and expressed disappointment with how Ghana conceded in the first half. However, he highlighted the team's significant improvement in the latter stages of the game.

Even with a numerical disadvantage, Ghana managed to dictate play, maintain possession, and create scoring opportunities in Nigeria's territory.

Reflecting on the match, Addo commented, "I don't like to dwell too much on the positives because of the loss. However, I believe we were unfortunate with the first goal as it involved a handball. Despite this setback, we displayed resilience and showcased our strengths, particularly in the second half with 10 men."

He continued, "We controlled the game and created chances, although we were unlucky with our finishing. The second goal conceded was a blow as we were close to equalizing. Overall, a draw would have been fair, but we must accept the loss, learn from it, and move forward."

Attention now shifts to Ghana's upcoming encounter with Uganda on Tuesday, once again in Marrakesh.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

4 hours ago

Godfred Dame demands retraction, apology from Franklin Cudjoe over derogatory remarks Godfred Dame demands retraction, apology from Franklin Cudjoe over ‘derogatory r...

4 hours ago

Franklin Cudjoe Akufo-Addo’s letter to Parliament: Godfred Dame too political, bad advisor – Fra...

6 hours ago

Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dameleft and President Akufo-Addo ‘A-G serving the interests of Akufo-Addo instead of the state’ — Justice Srem Sa...

6 hours ago

Scary! Ghana Water suffers high turbidity levels due to illegal mining, turbidity increases from 100 to 7000 NTU Scary! Ghana Water suffers high turbidity levels due to illegal mining, turbidit...

6 hours ago

Anti-gay bill: Akufo-Addos letter to Parliament breach of constitutional rule – Dominic Ayine Anti-gay bill: Akufo-Addo’s letter to Parliament breach of constitutional rule –...

6 hours ago

Dafeamekpors suit has nothing to do with approval of new ministers, search at Supreme Courts registry confirms no application for interlocutory injunction – OB Amoah Dafeamekpor’s suit has nothing to do with approval of new ministers, search at S...

6 hours ago

Anti-gay bill: Speaker Bagbins attack on Akufo-Addo unfortunate – OB Amoah Anti-gay bill: Speaker Bagbin’s attack on Akufo-Addo unfortunate – OB Amoah

6 hours ago

NPP: Ashanti Regional Executives petition leadership over Wontumis alleged neglect of responsibilities, party conflicts NPP: Ashanti Regional Executives petition leadership over Wontumi’s alleged negl...

6 hours ago

'Your government sets the 'unrealistic' revenue target for us, your unfortunate comment puts our lives at risk' — GRA workers union blasts Bawumia over 'harassment' comments 'Your government sets the 'unrealistic' revenue target for us, your unfortunate ...

6 hours ago

24-hour-economy will position Ghana as attractive investment destination – UK Forensic Psychiatrist 24-hour-economy will position Ghana as attractive investment destination – UK Fo...

Just in....
body-container-line