We played better with 10 players against Nigeria, says Ghana coach Otto Addo

Ghana coach, Otto Addo, praised his team's resilience in the face of adversity during their recent international friendly against Nigeria, despite their 2-1 defeat on Friday.

Addressing reporters in Marrakesh after the match, Addo applauded the Black Stars' determination, particularly in the second half, where they played with 10 men following Jerome Opoku's red card.

Addo acknowledged Nigeria's early dominance and expressed disappointment with how Ghana conceded in the first half. However, he highlighted the team's significant improvement in the latter stages of the game.

Even with a numerical disadvantage, Ghana managed to dictate play, maintain possession, and create scoring opportunities in Nigeria's territory.

Reflecting on the match, Addo commented, "I don't like to dwell too much on the positives because of the loss. However, I believe we were unfortunate with the first goal as it involved a handball. Despite this setback, we displayed resilience and showcased our strengths, particularly in the second half with 10 men."

He continued, "We controlled the game and created chances, although we were unlucky with our finishing. The second goal conceded was a blow as we were close to equalizing. Overall, a draw would have been fair, but we must accept the loss, learn from it, and move forward."

Attention now shifts to Ghana's upcoming encounter with Uganda on Tuesday, once again in Marrakesh.