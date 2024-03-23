ModernGhana logo
2023/24 GPL: FC Samartex stun Hearts of Oak to go five points clear

FC Samartex extended their lead at the top of the Ghana Premier League standings with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Heart of Oak on Saturday.

Evans Osei Wusu emerged as the hero for the home side, netting twice to halt Heart of Oak's unbeaten streak at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex.

Osei Wusu opened the scoring with a well-placed header in the 23rd minute, setting the tone for Samartex's dominance in the early stages.

However, Heart of Oak displayed resilience and managed to equalize in the 77th minute through Hamza Issah's opportunistic rebound.

As the game approached its conclusion, Heart of Oak pushed forward in search of a winner, leaving gaps in defense that Samartex capitalized on.

Osei Wusu capitalized on a defensive lapse to grab his second goal of the match in the 87th minute, securing all three points for Samartex and handing Heart of Oak their first defeat under coach Aboubakar Ouattara.

With this crucial victory, Samartex now sit five points clear at the summit of the league table with 11 matches remaining in the season, while Heart of Oak occupies the 7th position with 32 points.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

