Black Satellites: Desmond Ofei aiming for more glory after African Games success

Ghana U-20 coach, Desmond Offei insists the Black Satellites are just getting started after steering them to annex a goal medal at the African Games.

In a keenly contested game, Jerry Afriyie's last-gasp strike against Uganda was enough as the Satellites emerged as champions of the men's football competition.

With Ghana struggling to qualify for the Africa U20 championship since winning it in 2021, Desmond Offei took over as coach in September 2023.

The former Lokeren U21 gaffer built a new team on what he believes is Ghana's football DNA and philosophy.

“Top top talented boys, hardworking players and they were hungry to show the nation what they were about," he said after the game.

"We had to select the best possible players to represent the nation and that’s what we did.

We had to guide them and work really hard and we had a vision together with the DNA of the national team and that’s what we used for this group.

“It will help the process in terms of bringing our new national philosophy, national DNA and its gives us leverage to push really hard. We have a lot of work to do and I think this is just the beginning.”

