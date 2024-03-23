Black Stars: Otto Addo impressed with players attitude despite Nigeria upset

Ghana's coach, Otto Addo, commended his team's resilience and determination despite their loss to Nigeria in an international friendly match.

The Black Stars, aiming to bounce back from a disappointing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign, fell 2-1 to the Super Eagles at the Stade de Marrakesh.

Rangers' striker Cyriel Dessers opened the scoring for Nigeria with a penalty in the 38th minute, followed by Atalanta's Ademola Lookman extending the lead in the 84th minute.

Ghana's Antoine Semenyo earned a late penalty, converted by Jordan Ayew, but it wasn't enough as the game concluded with a 2-1 scoreline.

Despite the setback, Addo praised his players' performance.

"Absolutely, the way Abdul Salis was running and how he controlled the game was really, really impressive. But all the others did well too," the 43-year-old remarked.

"To hold them with ten men in their half and pin them was a massive thing. We had good possessions; we helped and supported each other in the right timing, especially Abdul Salis, when they pressed us, he went into the right spots to get out of the pressure and from there also we created danger with Jordan, with Semenyo."

Addo highlighted the contributions of wing-backs Tariq Lamptey and Ebenezer Annan, as well as Ernest Nuamah's ball control skills.

"The wing-backs also in the second half were good, with Tariq (Lamptey) and Ebenezer (Annan) and it was really, really good. Ernest Nuamah you can’t take the ball from him, he was difficult to catch, at the end we could have created a little more if we were lucky and Antoine Semenyo scored the equalizer with the chance he had with the header, then maybe we get a point but in the end, we lost," he added.

Looking ahead, Addo aims to secure his first victory as Ghana faces Uganda's Cranes on Tuesday at the Stade de Marrakesh.