2023 African Games: Black Satellites crowned champions in men's football [PHOTOS]

On Friday night, the Black Satellites clinched the gold medal following a gruelling battle against Uganda in the men's football tournament at the 2023 African Games.

In a fiercely competitive match held at the Accra Sports Stadium, the talented striker, Jerry Afriyie, emerged as the hero by netting a crucial goal late in the game, securing victory for Ghana's U-20 team.

Afriyie displayed his prowess by unleashing a powerful low shot from just outside the penalty area, eluding the Ugandan goalkeeper and breaking the deadlock in favour of Ghana.

Witness the jubilant scenes as the Black Satellites revel in their hard-earned triumph in these captivating photographs.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

