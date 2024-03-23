A draw against Nigeria would have been a fair outcome - Otto Addo

Ghana's coach, Otto Addo, expressed his belief that a draw against Nigeria would have been a just outcome.

The Black Stars clashed with the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) runners-up at the Stade de Marrakesh as part of their preparations for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

In the intense match on Friday afternoon, Rangers forward Cyriel Dessers netted the opening goal for Nigeria in the 38th minute from a penalty.

Despite relentless efforts, Ghana found themselves trailing. Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman extended Nigeria's lead with a goal in the 84th minute.

Yet, in a late surge, Antoine Semenyo earned a penalty for Ghana, which was successfully converted by Jordan Ayew. However, Ghana's efforts fell short as Nigeria emerged victorious with a 2-1 scoreline.

Reflecting on the game, Addo commended his team's resilience but stressed that a draw would have been a fair reflection of the match's dynamics.

"We controlled them; we were a little bit unlucky with the finishing," remarked the 43-year-old coach.

"I think what hurt us the most was their second goal because we were close to equalizing. Overall, a draw would have been justified, but as it stands, we lost. We must learn from this and move forward," he added.

Addo now sets his sights on securing his maiden victory as Ghana faces the Uganda Cranes on Tuesday at the Stade de Marrakesh.