We were unlucky to lose against Nigeria, says Ghana coach Otto Addo

We were unlucky to lose against Nigeria, says Ghana coach Otto Addo
Ghana coach, Otto Addo, voiced disappointment over his team's loss to Nigeria in an international friendly match.

The Black Stars as part of their preparations for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers faced the Super Eagles at the Stade de Marrakesh in Morocco on Friday afternoon.

Throughout the game, Addo's team conceded goals in both halves, with Jordan Ayew managing to convert a penalty kick in the final minutes, ending the match 2-1.

In a post-match statement, the 43-year-old coach expressed frustration with the defeat, attributing it partially to bad luck. He believed a draw would have been a fair outcome.

Addo remarked, "I don’t like to dwell on the positives because we lost. But I think we were a bit unlucky with the way we conceded the first goal as the ball hit the hand. First half, they had the better chances, but in the second half, we really, really did well."

He emphasized the team's resilience, particularly in the second half despite playing with 10 men. Despite their efforts, Addo acknowledged the disappointment of failing to capitalize on scoring opportunities.

"We controlled them; we were a little bit unlucky with the finishing. I think what killed us was their second goal because we were close to actually equalising but in all, a draw would have been deserved but like I said we lost and we have to improve and move on," he added.

Looking ahead, the Black Stars are set to encounter Uganda's Cranes at the same venue on Tuesday, with Otto Addo eyeing his first victory since returning to coaching duties.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

