Black Stars: Jerome Opoku hoping for more games after making second appearance against Nigeria

Ghana defender, Jerome Opoku, has expressed his eagerness for more playing time following his second international appearance against Nigeria on Friday afternoon.

Opoku, currently on loan at Istanbul Basaksehir, showcased his skills but faced a setback when he received a red card in the Black Stars' 2-1 loss to the Super Eagles at the Stade de Marrakesh.

The promising centre-back debuted in a 4-0 defeat against the United States of America in October 2023, stepping in for Alexander Djiku on short notice.

Reflecting on his past performance, Opoku admitted, "The game against the USA wasn't ideal for me. It was my first match, and the team's performance didn't support my game. However, compared to that game, today's match is something I can build on and learn from." Emphasizing his alignment with the coach's playing style, Opoku stated, "I appreciate the coach's preference for football. I thrive in such an environment where quality football is encouraged."

Opoku attributed his improved performance to his position on the field and the team's strategy, asserting, "The role I played today was instrumental in my performance. My effectiveness depends on my position and the team's tactics, which greatly supported me."

Looking ahead, Opoku expressed his determination to contribute more to the national team, stating, "I aim to work diligently to achieve success with the national team. Whenever I step onto the pitch, I strive to exhibit my best and showcase my capabilities. My goal is to earn more caps for Ghana and continually enhance my skills both individually and as part of the team."

The Black Stars are set to encounter Uganda's Crane in a friendly match on Tuesday, March 26, at the Stade de Marrakesh.