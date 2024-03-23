NBA: Jaylen Brown inspires leaders Boston Celtics to eighth straight win

NBA Eastern Conference leaders the Boston Celtics extended their winning streak to eight games with a 129-102 victory at the Detroit Pistons.

Jaylen Brown scored 33 points for the Celtics - the sixth time he has made at least 30 since the All-Star break in February - and Payton Pritchard 20.

"He's playing well-rounded basketball and it has been fun to watch," Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said of Brown.

The Celtics have the best record in the NBA with 56 wins and 14 losses.

Derrick White and Kristaps Porzingis scored 19 points at Little Caesars Arena against bottom-placed Detroit, for whom James Wiseman contributed 24.

The Oklahoma City Thunder climbed above defending champions Denver Nuggets at the top of the Western Conference thanks to a 123-103 win at the Toronto Raptors.

Anthony Davis scored 23 points and LeBron James 20, including 11 in the fourth quarter, as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Philadelphia 76ers 101-94 at home.

The Indiana Pacers overcame the Golden State Warriors 123-111 in San Francisco.

Tyrese Haliburton scored 26 points and Pascal Siakam 25 for the Pacers, while Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 25 points.

Jaren Jackson Jr scored with one second remaining to give the Memphis Grizzlies a 99-97 win at the San Antonio Spurs.

Rookie of the Year favourite Victor Wembanyama scored 31 points and made 16 rebounds, five assists, two steals and three blocks for the Spurs.