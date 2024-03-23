Munoz scores as Colombia beat Spain in London

Crystal Palace defender Daniel Munoz scored the only goal as Colombia beat Spain in a friendly at West Ham's London Stadium.

The January signing from Genk scored an acrobatic volley after fantastic play on the left wing by Liverpool's Luis Diaz.

It was Spain's first friendly loss since a June 2016 defeat by Georgia.

Spain handed international debuts to three players including 17-year-old Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsi.

Real Sociedad goalkeeper Alex Remiro and Athletic Bilbao defender Daniel Vivian also made their La Roja bows.