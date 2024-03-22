ModernGhana logo
The target is to end the game with a win against Nigeria, says Ghana coach Otto Addo

Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo has indicated that his side wants to beat Nigeria in their upcoming international friendly match.

The Ghana men’s national team will take on their counterparts from Nigeria today in an international friendly game in Morocco.

Ahead of the game, Black Stars coach Otto Addo has described the opponent as a side with a very strong squad.

However, he said his side has prepared and will be aiming for a win at the end of the contest.

“I think we have observed them well, we know what to expect from them. They have really, really strong and experienced players, even though I guess not all of them are here. I think they have a very, very strong squad. We expect them to be very hard to break against the ball but also with the ball, which you saw at the African Cup of Nations, they are really, really good in offensive transmissions, they have fast players on the wings, tall players upfront who can hold the ball no matter who comes, with a really, really solid back chain so it’s going to be tough.

“But we know what we can do and we know how to play against such a host and even though they went to the final, they showed in some matches that they are vulnerable so anything can happen. I am just hoping that we get a good start and we can end this game as the winning team,” Coach Otto Addo said as quoted on the website of the Ghana FA.

Today’s friendly between Ghana and Nigeria will kick off at 16:00gmt.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
