We can beat any African opposition if we find our right rhythm - Ghana coach Otto Addo

Black Stars coach, Otto Addo exudes confidence in his team's ability to overcome any African opponent when they hit their stride.

Recently reappointed as head coach of Ghana's senior national team on a 34-month contract, Addo expressed his optimism ahead of their upcoming friendly against Nigeria.

Despite possessing a roster of talented and energetic players, the Black Stars have struggled to find form in recent matches, drawing criticism, particularly after their early exit from the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

In an interview with the Ghana FA website, the 43-year-old coach acknowledged the increasing competitiveness in African football, emphasizing that there are no longer any "easy" matches.

Addo stressed the importance of thorough preparation and understanding the strengths of their opponents, but remained confident in the quality of his squad, stating, "No, I think this is the reality that the countries have moved closer together," he said.

"There is no so-called lower team that you win by five or six goals to zero. All the teams have adapted to a high level and for that, we need to be better prepared and aware of their strength and if we can find solutions to their style of play then I know that with the quality that we have coupled with the young players, we will be hard to beat.

"Once that is done, in Africa we can beat anyone," he added.

Looking ahead to the match against Nigeria, scheduled to take place at the Stade de Marrakesh, Addo emphasized the significance of the fixture in their preparations. The Black Stars are set to conclude their friendly fixtures against Uganda's Cranes on March 26th.