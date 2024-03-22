ModernGhana logo
Black Stars hold final training ahead of Nigeria friendly clash today

The Black Stars of Ghana held their final training ahead of their friendly match against the Super Eagles of Nigeria today, Friday, March 22.

The game which will be played in Morocco is the first of two friendly matches to be played by Ghana in the March international break.

The Black Stars opened camping in Marrakesh on Monday and started preparations for the friendly on Tuesday with 16 players.

Subsequently, on Wednesday, the Black Stars held a second training session with 23 players.

On Thursday, the Black Stars held their final training session to end preparations for the game against Nigeria tomorrow.

Mohammed Salisu, who reported to the camp trained alone but he is expected to be part of the matchday squad.

Coach Otto Addo and his technical team members are elated with the quality in camp and looking forward to the game.

The game between Ghana and Nigeria will be played at Grande de Stade Marrakech with kick-off scheduled at 16:00 GMT.

