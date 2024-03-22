ModernGhana logo
2023 African Games: Stonebwoy to perform at closing ceremony

Award-winning Reggae-dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy will perform at the closing ceremony of the 2023 African Games at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium on Saturday, March 23.

The BET award winner, who is the headline act on the night, is expected to thrill the fans with an electrifying performance to close off what has been an impressive Games hosted by Ghana.

Other artists who will perform at the closing ceremony are Ghanaian Afro-pop singer Wiyaala, Innoss'B from DR Congo, Stanley Enow from Cameroon, and Emma'a from Gabon.

The distinguished guests expected to attend the closing ceremony are Ghana's President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, among others.

The opening ceremony of the Games was headlined by renowned dancehall artist Shatta Wale and afrobeat artiste King Promise. Pat Thomas, Ebo Taylor, and Kamo Mphela were also among the musicians who performed.

