ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Black Stars: Prioritize long-term team building over trophies - Ex-Asante Kotoko coach Michael Osei urges Otto Addo

Football News Black Stars: Prioritize long-term team building over trophies - Ex-Asante Kotoko coach Michael Osei urges Otto Addo
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Former Asante Kotoko coach, Michael Osei has urged Black Stars coach, Otto Addo to focus on the team's long-term growth rather than immediate success.

Addo returns for his second stint with the Black Stars, succeeding Chris Hughton, who was relieved of his duties after the team's disappointing performance at the 2023 Africa Cup in Ivory Coast, where they exited at the group stage.

With prior experience leading Ghana to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Otto Addo's reappointment has ignited hope among fans.

He has secured a long-term contract, initially for 34 months with the option for an additional two years.

"We shouldn't solely target trophies at this stage. It's crucial to cultivate a strong team under Otto Addo. Fortunately, we have a pool of talented young players such as Kudus Mohammed, Joseph Paintsil, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Majeed Ashimeru, and others. Hence, I believe we can construct the team around these young talents for the future," expressed Osei in an interview on Kessben FM.

Michael Osei, who is also a former Bibiani Gold Stars, was among the local coaches who applied for the Black Stars position but narrowly missed out.

Otto Addo's inaugural match in his second term is scheduled for Friday, March 22, 2024, in Marrakesh, Morocco, where the Black Stars will confront AFCON 2023 finalist Nigeria before taking on the Cranes of Uganda on March 26.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame There’s no risk of prejudice; proceed with the approval processes for ministeria...

4 hours ago

Ghanaians need a new force but I doubt theyll leave NPP, NDC for Cheddar —Nana Aba Anamoah Ghanaians need a new force but I doubt they’ll leave NPP, NDC for Cheddar — Nana...

4 hours ago

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Ghana's Foreign Affairs MinisterRight and President Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi Ghana and Malawi introduce visa-free travel to boost bilateral ties

4 hours ago

A Plus, Ghanaian singer and politician Dumsor: ‘GRIDCO and VRA are criminal organizations collapsing businesses in Ghan...

4 hours ago

Former President and NDC 2024 flagbearer John Dramani Mahamaleft and NPP National Youth Organizer, Salam Mustapha ‘Spectacular disaster Mahama incurably corrupt, not fit for leadership’ — Salam ...

4 hours ago

Its unfortunate, bizarre for you to accuse Speaker Bagbin of sabotaging so-called govt business – Minority fires Majority Caucus It’s unfortunate, bizarre for you to accuse Speaker Bagbin of sabotaging so-call...

5 hours ago

NPP National Youth Organizer, Salam Mustaphaleft and NDC General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey ‘There’ll be appropriate responses to your unguarded attacks on Bawumia’ — Salam...

5 hours ago

24 hour economy: NPP is dazed because of their inconsistencies - NDC 24 hour economy: NPP is dazed because of their inconsistencies - NDC

5 hours ago

Ill resist any affront on democracy under my leadership – Speaker Bagbin I’ll resist any affront on democracy under my leadership – Speaker Bagbin

5 hours ago

Anti-gay bill: Speaker Bagbin is wrong, Akufo-Addo didn't undermine the authority of Parliament – Majority Anti-gay bill: Speaker Bagbin is wrong, Akufo-Addo didn't undermine the authorit...

Just in....
body-container-line