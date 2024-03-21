Black Stars: Prioritize long-term team building over trophies - Ex-Asante Kotoko coach Michael Osei urges Otto Addo

Former Asante Kotoko coach, Michael Osei has urged Black Stars coach, Otto Addo to focus on the team's long-term growth rather than immediate success.

Addo returns for his second stint with the Black Stars, succeeding Chris Hughton, who was relieved of his duties after the team's disappointing performance at the 2023 Africa Cup in Ivory Coast, where they exited at the group stage.

With prior experience leading Ghana to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Otto Addo's reappointment has ignited hope among fans.

He has secured a long-term contract, initially for 34 months with the option for an additional two years.

"We shouldn't solely target trophies at this stage. It's crucial to cultivate a strong team under Otto Addo. Fortunately, we have a pool of talented young players such as Kudus Mohammed, Joseph Paintsil, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Majeed Ashimeru, and others. Hence, I believe we can construct the team around these young talents for the future," expressed Osei in an interview on Kessben FM.

Michael Osei, who is also a former Bibiani Gold Stars, was among the local coaches who applied for the Black Stars position but narrowly missed out.

Otto Addo's inaugural match in his second term is scheduled for Friday, March 22, 2024, in Marrakesh, Morocco, where the Black Stars will confront AFCON 2023 finalist Nigeria before taking on the Cranes of Uganda on March 26.