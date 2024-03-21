ModernGhana logo
2023/24 GPL: Kasim Mingle reveals Nations FC's approach ahead of Asante Kotoko clash

Nations FC coach Kassim Mingle has provided insight into his team's strategy ahead of the much-anticipated showdown against Asante Kotoko.

Sitting firmly in second place on the league standings following a commendable campaign, the Premier League debutants are gearing up to take on the Porcupine Warriors at the revered Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday in the Matchday 23 games.

Despite the significance of the impending clash, Mingle stressed that his team would maintain their usual approach to the game.

"We don't intend to burden anyone with unnecessary pressure. Our preparations for the Kotoko match will mirror those of any other Ghana Premier League fixture," he affirmed.

Recognizing the unpredictable nature of football, Mingle underscored the importance of both teams striving for maximum points.

"Each side will be eyeing a full haul of points, but ultimately, the superior team with a stroke of luck will emerge victorious," he remarked.

While Asante Kotoko is eager to rebound from a recent downturn, Nations FC remains cautious of their opponent's potential resurgence. "Football is inherently unpredictable... the superior team will triumph come Sunday," Mingle concluded.

With 11 victories, four draws, and seven losses in their inaugural GPL season, Mingle's outfit is resolute in maintaining their positive momentum.

As anticipation mounts for what promises to be a thrilling encounter, both teams will be fiercely competing for triumph, with Nations FC aspiring to advance further up the league ladder and Asante Kotoko seeking redemption following a series of disappointing outcomes.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

