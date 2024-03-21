ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
21.03.2024 Football News

Nations FC coach Kasim Mingle not ruling chances of winning Premier League title

Nations FC coach Kasim Mingle not ruling chances of winning Premier League title
21.03.2024 LISTEN

Nations FC coach, Kassim Mingle, has voiced unwavering confidence in his team's ability to pounce on any chance that arises as they chase after the league title.

Despite being newcomers to the Premier League, Nations FC finds themselves in a commendable 2nd place position on the league table, amassing 37 points from 22 matches in the ongoing 2023/24 season.

Trailing just two points behind the league leaders, Samartex, Nations FC is primed to exploit every opportunity to clinch the highly coveted league championship.

Following a triumphant performance against Dreams FC, Coach Mingle radiated assurance, asserting, "Our tactical approach to the game made it straightforward for us."

He stressed the significance of employing a strategic mindset, particularly when confronting formidable adversaries, especially those engaged in continental competitions.

Mingle remained steadfast in his conviction that his squad is primed to seize any openings that come their way, declaring, "Why not? We'll grasp it when the moment arises. In football, every player aims for the ultimate prize, which is winning the league. So, when the chance emerges during our matches, we'll seize it."

In the upcoming Matchday 23 fixture, Nations FC is set to face Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, with kickoff scheduled for 18:00 GMT.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame There’s no risk of prejudice; proceed with the approval processes for ministeria...

4 hours ago

Ghanaians need a new force but I doubt theyll leave NPP, NDC for Cheddar —Nana Aba Anamoah Ghanaians need a new force but I doubt they’ll leave NPP, NDC for Cheddar — Nana...

4 hours ago

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Ghana's Foreign Affairs MinisterRight and President Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi Ghana and Malawi introduce visa-free travel to boost bilateral ties

4 hours ago

A Plus, Ghanaian singer and politician Dumsor: ‘GRIDCO and VRA are criminal organizations collapsing businesses in Ghan...

4 hours ago

Former President and NDC 2024 flagbearer John Dramani Mahamaleft and NPP National Youth Organizer, Salam Mustapha ‘Spectacular disaster Mahama incurably corrupt, not fit for leadership’ — Salam ...

4 hours ago

Its unfortunate, bizarre for you to accuse Speaker Bagbin of sabotaging so-called govt business – Minority fires Majority Caucus It’s unfortunate, bizarre for you to accuse Speaker Bagbin of sabotaging so-call...

5 hours ago

NPP National Youth Organizer, Salam Mustaphaleft and NDC General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey ‘There’ll be appropriate responses to your unguarded attacks on Bawumia’ — Salam...

5 hours ago

24 hour economy: NPP is dazed because of their inconsistencies - NDC 24 hour economy: NPP is dazed because of their inconsistencies - NDC

5 hours ago

Ill resist any affront on democracy under my leadership – Speaker Bagbin I’ll resist any affront on democracy under my leadership – Speaker Bagbin

5 hours ago

Anti-gay bill: Speaker Bagbin is wrong, Akufo-Addo didn't undermine the authority of Parliament – Majority Anti-gay bill: Speaker Bagbin is wrong, Akufo-Addo didn't undermine the authorit...

Just in....
body-container-line