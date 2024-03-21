Nations FC coach Kasim Mingle not ruling chances of winning Premier League title

21.03.2024 LISTEN

Nations FC coach, Kassim Mingle, has voiced unwavering confidence in his team's ability to pounce on any chance that arises as they chase after the league title.

Despite being newcomers to the Premier League, Nations FC finds themselves in a commendable 2nd place position on the league table, amassing 37 points from 22 matches in the ongoing 2023/24 season.

Trailing just two points behind the league leaders, Samartex, Nations FC is primed to exploit every opportunity to clinch the highly coveted league championship.

Following a triumphant performance against Dreams FC, Coach Mingle radiated assurance, asserting, "Our tactical approach to the game made it straightforward for us."

He stressed the significance of employing a strategic mindset, particularly when confronting formidable adversaries, especially those engaged in continental competitions.

Mingle remained steadfast in his conviction that his squad is primed to seize any openings that come their way, declaring, "Why not? We'll grasp it when the moment arises. In football, every player aims for the ultimate prize, which is winning the league. So, when the chance emerges during our matches, we'll seize it."

In the upcoming Matchday 23 fixture, Nations FC is set to face Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, with kickoff scheduled for 18:00 GMT.