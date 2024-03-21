Morocco referee Jayed Jalal to officiate Ghana vs Nigeria friendly

Moroccan referee, Jayed Jalal will officiate the FIFA international friendly between Ghana and Nigeria on Friday, March 22.

The 36-year-old who took part in the recent Africa Cup of Nations in Cote D’Ivoire will be assisted by compatriots Akarhad Mostafa (Assistant I), Brinsi Zakaria (Assistant II) and El Fariq Hamza (Fourth Official).

The two West African giants will clash for the first time since the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 play-off in March 2022 when Ghana qualified at the expense of Nigeria after drawing 1-1 in Abuja following a goalless draw at the Baba Yara Sports stadium in Kumasi.

The International friendly is scheduled for 16:00 GMT kick-off at Grande de Stade Marrakech in Morocco.