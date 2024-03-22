Dr. Prosper Ogum, coach of Asante Kotoko, has revealed that he declined an enticing job offer abroad in order to heed the call from the Asantehene to return to coach the club.

Ogum, who previously led the Porcupine Warriors to Ghana Premier League glory during the 2021/22 season, reiterated his deep commitment to the team despite recent challenges.

Despite a recent downturn in form that has seen Asante Kotoko endure four losses in their last five matches, resulting in a drop to eighth place in the league standings, Ogum remains resolute in the face of mounting pressure.

Speaking in an interview with Angel FM, Ogum disclosed that he had the opportunity to work abroad before joining Kotoko but ultimately chose to stay following Asantehene's directive.

He said, "If I were to leave Kotoko next season, I could secure employment both locally and internationally," Ogum asserted confidently.

"In fact, prior to joining Kotoko, I had a job offer from abroad. I was prepared to accept it, but the esteemed king (Otumfuo Osei Tutu II) advised me against it and urged me to take up the role here."