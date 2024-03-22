ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ayew brothers have honoured almost every call-up to the national team while others pull out yet nobody talks about it — Spokesperson laments

Football News Ayew brothers have honoured almost every call-up to the national team while others pull out yet nobody talks about it —Spokesperson laments
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The commitment of the Ayew brothers to the Ghana National Team has sparked contrasting reactions amidst recent withdrawals by other players.

This has raised questions about the dedication of some individuals to representing the country in international matches.

Despite facing multiple withdrawals from the squad, including notable players such as Mohammed Kudus and Mohammed Salisu, the Ayew brothers, Andre and Jordan, have remained loyal to the Black Stars.

Known for their consistent presence in both low and high-profile matches, the Ayew brothers have exemplified dedication and patriotism to Ghana, demonstrating their willingness to wear the national colours in various competitions, qualifiers, and friendly matches.

While the Ayew brothers' commitment to the national team has received praise and acknowledgment, there has been a noticeable absence of commentary on the multiple withdrawals by other players, prompting concerns about double standards in evaluating players' dedication.

Fiifi Tackie, spokesperson for the Ayew brothers, expressed his concerns about the double standards in players’ commitment scrutiny.

Despite the Ayew brothers' consistent presence, they continue to face criticism from certain sections of the sports media.

"The Ayew brothers over the years have honoured almost every call-up to the national team. Whether friendlies, qualifiers, or exhibition matches. Despite this, they get chastised by some sections of the sports media for not showing commitment."

“For the two international friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda, we have seen several players pulled out of the squad, yet no one talks about it. Could it be deliberate or because of the all-African games? We are watching," Tackie remarked.

Andre is expected to lead the Black Stars in their upcoming international friendly matches against Nigeria and Uganda in Marrakesh on March 22 and 26 respectively.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Jobless nurses accuse Health Ministry of extortion for postings Jobless nurses accuse Health Ministry of extortion for postings

2 hours ago

World Water Day: 3 in every 5 persons in Ghana dont have water on their premises – Report World Water Day: 3 in every 5 persons in Ghana don’t have water on their premise...

2 hours ago

Striking teacher unions want meeting with NLC, Employment Ministry rescheduled to March 25 Striking teacher unions want meeting with NLC, Employment Ministry rescheduled t...

2 hours ago

Suspending approval of new ministers is needless – Atta Kyea jabs Bagbin Suspending approval of new ministers is needless – Atta Kyea jabs Bagbin

2 hours ago

Return outstanding BVDs – EC orders regional offices Return outstanding BVDs – EC orders regional offices

3 hours ago

Inusah Fuseini defends Speaker Bagbin on suspension of ministerial approval Inusah Fuseini defends Speaker Bagbin on suspension of ministerial approval

3 hours ago

Well soon begin impeachment processes against Akufo-Addo – Minority reveals We’ll soon begin impeachment processes against Akufo-Addo – Minority reveals

3 hours ago

Approval of new ministers: We must stop undue, unwarranted politicking – AG Approval of new ministers: ‘We must stop undue, unwarranted politicking’ – AG

4 hours ago

Country flags at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in 2022. By Glyn KIRK AFP Malaysia says no to hosting 2026 Commonwealth Games over cost

4 hours ago

The son of Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni, Muhoozi Kainerugaba has enjoyed a dizzying rise through military ranks. By PETER BUSOMOKE AFPFile Uganda's President Museveni promotes son to army chief

Just in....
body-container-line