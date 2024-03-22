The commitment of the Ayew brothers to the Ghana National Team has sparked contrasting reactions amidst recent withdrawals by other players.

This has raised questions about the dedication of some individuals to representing the country in international matches.

Despite facing multiple withdrawals from the squad, including notable players such as Mohammed Kudus and Mohammed Salisu, the Ayew brothers, Andre and Jordan, have remained loyal to the Black Stars.

Known for their consistent presence in both low and high-profile matches, the Ayew brothers have exemplified dedication and patriotism to Ghana, demonstrating their willingness to wear the national colours in various competitions, qualifiers, and friendly matches.

While the Ayew brothers' commitment to the national team has received praise and acknowledgment, there has been a noticeable absence of commentary on the multiple withdrawals by other players, prompting concerns about double standards in evaluating players' dedication.

Fiifi Tackie, spokesperson for the Ayew brothers, expressed his concerns about the double standards in players’ commitment scrutiny.

Despite the Ayew brothers' consistent presence, they continue to face criticism from certain sections of the sports media.

"The Ayew brothers over the years have honoured almost every call-up to the national team. Whether friendlies, qualifiers, or exhibition matches. Despite this, they get chastised by some sections of the sports media for not showing commitment."

“For the two international friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda, we have seen several players pulled out of the squad, yet no one talks about it. Could it be deliberate or because of the all-African games? We are watching," Tackie remarked.

Andre is expected to lead the Black Stars in their upcoming international friendly matches against Nigeria and Uganda in Marrakesh on March 22 and 26 respectively.