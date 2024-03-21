ModernGhana logo
21.03.2024 Football News

Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum speaks highly of goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim

The head coach of Asante Kotoko, Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum has applauded the professionalism and leadership of goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim.

Despite being one of the most experienced and long-serving players in the current squad of the Porcupine Warriors, the goalkeeper is not playing regularly this season.

That notwithstanding, Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum says he ranks Danlad Ibrahim very highly.

Speaking to Angel FM, the highly-rated Ghanaian tactician described Danlad Ibrahim as a very good coach, adding that his understanding of football is top-notch.

"Nobody can tell me that Danlad Ibrahim is not a good goalkeeper, nobody on this earth can convince me that Danlad is not good, he is very good and when it comes to leadership and his understanding of the game I salute him,” Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum said.

This season, Danlad Ibrahim has only featured in 8 games in the Ghana Premier League. At age 21, he has his future ahead of him and has been tipped to be a key member of the Black Stars in the coming years.

