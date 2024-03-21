ModernGhana logo
Nigeria floors Ghana to win gold in 4x100 relay

It was the battle of the West African giants in the men’s and women’s 4×100 relay as Nigeria toppled Ghana to win gold at the 13th African Games.

It was a close contest in the men’s 4×100 relay final as Nigeria (38.41s) narrowly edged Ghana’s quartet to pick the gold medal while the latter settled for silver with a time of 38.43s.

Liberia took home the bronze after setting a new national record with a time of 38.73s.

Ghana’s quartet, namely Benjamin Azamati, Joe Paul Amoah, Edwin Gadayi, and Solomon Hammond, had a good race, but it was the hitches in the baton changes that cost them.

Despite the loss, Ghana’s men’s quartet still holds the record for the fattest 4×100 relay men’s time at the African Games, with their 38.30s set in Rabat back in 2019.

In the women’s 4×100 race, Nigeria took home a gold medal with an impressive time of 43.05s, while Liberia settled for silver, with Ghana placing third.

Their quartet, including Ololade Abinusawa, Amusan Oluwatobiloba, Justina Tiana, and Olajide Olayinka, were very explosive in the finals, getting off the blocks in blistering fashion.

Despite being the favourites to win gold, Ghana’s quartet, namely Boakye Mary, Mensah Janet, Mensah Doris, and Hor Halutie, could only settle for bronze with a time of 44.21s.

This brings Ghana’s medal count in the track and field events to three after Rose Yeboah won gold in the women’s high jump competition.

