ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ghana records impressive win on day three of basketball at African Games

Basketball Ghana records impressive win on day three of basketball at African Games
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Ghana's national U-23 basketball teams recorded positive wins in day three of both male and female Basketball 3*3 competition at 13th African Games held in the University of Ghana Netball Court.

In the men's U-23 category, Ghana defeated Mali 12-10 to emerge winners of Pool B in the day-three event, whilst Togo beat DR. Congo 17-11, with Burkina Faso beating Uganda 21-18.

321202464138-wcsevihutp-whatsapp-image-2024-03-21-at-53345-pm.jpeg

Algeria also defeated Botswana 22- 9, with Cote D'Ivoire losing by 13-14 to Central Africa Republic, whilst Kenya defeated Zambia 15-8, with Madagascar scoring 17-15 against Benin.

In the women's U-23 categories, Ghana beat Cote D'Ivoire 11-7 to emerged winners of Pool A, Whereas Rwanda defeated Malia 9-8, whilst Ethiopia lost to DR. Congo 12-14, with Uganda beating Benin 16-15.

Nigeria also beat Togo 17-8, with Madagascar bating Egypt 17-13.

GNA

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame There’s no risk of prejudice; proceed with the approval processes for ministeria...

3 hours ago

Ghanaians need a new force but I doubt theyll leave NPP, NDC for Cheddar —Nana Aba Anamoah Ghanaians need a new force but I doubt they’ll leave NPP, NDC for Cheddar — Nana...

3 hours ago

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Ghana's Foreign Affairs MinisterRight and President Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi Ghana and Malawi introduce visa-free travel to boost bilateral ties

3 hours ago

A Plus, Ghanaian singer and politician Dumsor: ‘GRIDCO and VRA are criminal organizations collapsing businesses in Ghan...

3 hours ago

Former President and NDC 2024 flagbearer John Dramani Mahamaleft and NPP National Youth Organizer, Salam Mustapha ‘Spectacular disaster Mahama incurably corrupt, not fit for leadership’ — Salam ...

3 hours ago

Its unfortunate, bizarre for you to accuse Speaker Bagbin of sabotaging so-called govt business – Minority fires Majority Caucus It’s unfortunate, bizarre for you to accuse Speaker Bagbin of sabotaging so-call...

4 hours ago

NPP National Youth Organizer, Salam Mustaphaleft and NDC General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey ‘There’ll be appropriate responses to your unguarded attacks on Bawumia’ — Salam...

4 hours ago

24 hour economy: NPP is dazed because of their inconsistencies - NDC 24 hour economy: NPP is dazed because of their inconsistencies - NDC

4 hours ago

Ill resist any affront on democracy under my leadership – Speaker Bagbin I’ll resist any affront on democracy under my leadership – Speaker Bagbin

4 hours ago

Anti-gay bill: Speaker Bagbin is wrong, Akufo-Addo didn't undermine the authority of Parliament – Majority Anti-gay bill: Speaker Bagbin is wrong, Akufo-Addo didn't undermine the authorit...

Just in....
body-container-line