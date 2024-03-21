Ghana records impressive win on day three of basketball at African Games

Ghana's national U-23 basketball teams recorded positive wins in day three of both male and female Basketball 3*3 competition at 13th African Games held in the University of Ghana Netball Court.

In the men's U-23 category, Ghana defeated Mali 12-10 to emerge winners of Pool B in the day-three event, whilst Togo beat DR. Congo 17-11, with Burkina Faso beating Uganda 21-18.

Algeria also defeated Botswana 22- 9, with Cote D'Ivoire losing by 13-14 to Central Africa Republic, whilst Kenya defeated Zambia 15-8, with Madagascar scoring 17-15 against Benin.

In the women's U-23 categories, Ghana beat Cote D'Ivoire 11-7 to emerged winners of Pool A, Whereas Rwanda defeated Malia 9-8, whilst Ethiopia lost to DR. Congo 12-14, with Uganda beating Benin 16-15.

Nigeria also beat Togo 17-8, with Madagascar bating Egypt 17-13.

