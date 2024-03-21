I will not hustle to get another job should I leave Asante Kotoko - Prosper Narteh Ogum

Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum, the head coach of Asante Kotoko, has responded to criticism by asserting his capability to secure another coaching position should he depart from the club.

Amidst pressure stemming from Asante Kotoko's lacklustre performance in the second half of the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season, Dr Ogum, a former assistant coach for the Black Galaxies, has found himself defending his coaching prowess.

The Porcupine Warriors have suffered four defeats in five league games, notably succumbing to a 3-2 defeat at home against Accra Lions and a 1-0 loss to Kpando Heart of Lions.

Dr Ogum, however, remains steadfast in his conviction of his coaching abilities, citing interest from both local and international clubs.

Speaking on the team's disappointing start, Dr Ogum emphasized his status as a sought-after coach, asserting, "If I leave Kotoko next season, I can secure a coaching position locally or internationally. Before joining Kotoko, I was set to take up a role abroad, but the influential king, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, persuaded me to stay and take on the Kotoko job."

Confident in his prospects, Dr. Ogum added, "Even if I choose to step away from coaching, I possess the qualifications to pursue other avenues, such as academia."

Asante Kotoko currently occupies the 8th position on the league table with 32 points.

What next?

Prosper Narteh Ogum will hope to steer the team back to winning ways when they host Nations FC in the Matchday 23 games at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off scheduled for 20:00 GMT.