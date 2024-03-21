African Games: Joe Paul, three others secure 200m semifinals berth

Four representatives from Team Ghana have secured their spots in the semifinals of both the men's and women's 200m event at the ongoing African Games.

Janet Mensah secured her place in the women's event with an impressive time of 23.75 seconds, winning her heat convincingly.

In the men's event, Joseph Amoah (20.91s) and Ibrahim Fuseini (21.02s) emerged victorious in their respective heats, showcasing their prowess on the track. Additionally, Solomon Hammond (21.32s) finished second in his heat, earning himself a spot in the semifinals as well.

The women's semifinals are scheduled to kick off at 16:45 GMT, followed by the men's semifinals at 17:10 GMT.

