Euro 2024 play-offs: Who is in them and how do they work?

So, this is it. Twelve teams battling it out for three places.

By Tuesday night, the Euro 2024 line-up will be complete but not before nine nerve-jangling play-off ties decide the fate of a host of hopeful nations.

Will Wales secure their place a third successive major tournament? Will Kazakhstan or Luxembourg take their place among the international elite for the first time?

The play-offs start with six matches on Thursday before the winners move into Tuesday's finals.

How do the play-offs work and what are the fixtures?

The play-offs will decide the final three sides to qualify. There will be six semi-finals on 21 March 2024, before the finals on 26 March.

Twelve teams are in the play-offs based on their performance in the 2022-23 Nations League.

Thursday's play-off fixtures will be (kick off 19:45 GMT unless stated):

Semi-finals - Path C: Georgia v Luxembourg (17:00 GMT) & Greece v Kazakhstan

The winners of each match will then face the other winner in their path on Tuesday for a place at the Euros in Germany.

What are the groups for Euro 2024?

Group A: Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland

Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, England Group D: Play-off winner A, Netherlands, Austria, France

When will the tournament commence?

Held in Germany, Euro 2024 will officially begin on Friday, 14 June 2024 at the Allianz Arena, home of Bayern Munich. Scotland will be the team facing the hosts in the first match to kick off the tournament.

It will continue for a month and conclude on Sunday, 14 July at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

This will be the first time that Germany has hosted the tournament since reunification, with the 1988 edition held in West Germany.