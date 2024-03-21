Kobbie Mainoo sets Euro 2024 goal after breaking into England squad

Kobbie Mainoo has set himself the goal of earning a spot in the England squad for this summer's European Championships.

The Manchester United midfielder initially missed out on a spot in Gareth Southgate's senior squad for the March international break and was instead lined up for his Under-21 debut, but was later drafted into the team.

Now enjoying his first taste of England action, Mainoo admitted he is focused on retaining his spot ahead of Euro 2024.

"I think that’s the end goal for the season, to get into that squad," he confessed. "Obviously I've got to focus on club football in the meantime, and hopefully that'll figure itself out.

"I was shocked and happy with the call-up and it's been a whirlwind of emotions, I guess. It's been good. I mean, I feel welcome. The lads and the staff have all been great and welcoming. I trained my first proper session today and I enjoyed it. It was a good session."

While Mainoo tried to avoid getting caught up in supporters' pleas for him to be included in this latest England squad, the 18-year-old admitted representing the Three Lions has been on his mind recently.

"Of course, as a kid you always dream of playing for England," he said. "But at the time I was just taking it game by game. I always hoped and dreamed that this would come, and it finally has.

"As of recent, the games have been coming so fast at United I've not really had the time to think about it. I have not really thought about it too much. Obviously, I knew the international break was coming up, so thought about it a bit but, still, we had so many big games that I couldn't really take my eye off the ball. But now I'm here, obviously, I am taking it all in and it's been amazing.

"I mean, obviously I'm proud of my Ghanaian heritage, but playing for England is also an amazing opportunity for me. I'm just enjoying the experience."