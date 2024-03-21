African Games: We are determined to win goal, says Black Princesses coach Yusif Basigi

Yusif Basigi, the coach of the Black Princesses, has confidently declared that his team is set to secure gold in the women's football tournament.

Ghana's under-20 female national team has secured their spot in the final of the 2023 African Games.

In a convincing display, Basigi's team defeated Senegal 3-1 in the semifinals, maintaining their unbeaten streak in the ongoing competition.

The Black Princesses will now face Nigeria in the highly anticipated final, taking place later today at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Looking forward to the crucial showdown, Basigi conveyed his team's readiness and determination to clinch the ultimate victory.

"We are poised for the game. The players and the technical team are all ready for the game against Nigeria," Basigi assured during an interview with Asempa FM.

'We are determined to win gold. It will be a difficult game but I am rest assured and promise the country that we will win gold," he added.

The much-awaited final is scheduled to kick off at 20:00 GMT.