Asante Kotoko: I didn’t betray Nana Yaw Amponsah by accepting to work with IMC - Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi

Asante Kotoko: I didnt betray Nana Yaw Amponsah by accepting to work with IMC - Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi
Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi, the Administrative Manager of Asante Kotoko, has refuted rumours of betrayal amid speculation surrounding his role in the aftermath of former CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah's departure.

Dasoberi, who served alongside Amponsah during his tenure, found himself in a different scenario when their mandates were not renewed, leading to the appointment of an Interim Management Committee (IMC).

Despite expectations that allies of Amponsah would depart with him, Dasoberi accepted a position within the new leadership structure.

Addressing the allegations on Kessben FM, Dasoberi vehemently denied any betrayal, emphasizing that he remained loyal to Amponsah despite rumours suggesting otherwise.

He clarified that upon assuming his role within the Interim Management Committee (IMC) to carry out his responsibilities, he made efforts to communicate with Amponsah, providing a comprehensive account of the situation. However, he expressed disappointment at not receiving any response from Amponsah to date.

"I did not betray him. After I was appointed to continue in my role within the IMC, I reached out to him (Nana Yaw Amponsah) to explain everything, but he has yet to respond to my messages," Dasoberi disclosed.

He further remarked on the unsubstantiated claims circulating, attributing them to misinformation and personal grievances.

"Most of the people out there saying all sorts of things are misled and pained. I know what they do and say behind their closet, what they say with their wives and baby mamas behind, I hear all of them. It will be just stupid to respond to that."

Despite being aware of such chatter, Dasoberi asserted his focus on the task at hand, deeming it futile to engage with baseless accusations.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

