Asante Kotoko: Steven Mukwala doesn’t want to extend contract - Emmanuel Dasoberi

1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Ugandan striker Steven Mukwala has declined to renew his contract with Asante Kotoko, Administrative Manager of the club has confirmed.

Mukwala, whose contract comes to an end this season has refused contract talks with the club.

Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi, a member of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) confirmed Mukwala's decision to part ways with the club during an interview with Kessben FM in Kumasi.

Dasoberi acknowledged Kotoko's efforts to negotiate a contract renewal with Mukwala but disclosed that the player remains resolute in his decision to explore other avenues.

"Mukwala Steven Dese doesn’t want to renew his contract. There’ll be a perfect replacement for Mukwala when the season ends," Dasoberi informed Kessben FM.

With eight goals in 16 league appearances for the Porcupine Warriors, Mukwala's departure leaves a notable gap in the team's lineup.

Additionally, he has been named in the Uganda squad for their upcoming friendlies, including a match against Ghana.

Asante Kotoko, who suffered defeat at Aduana Stars will hope to return to winning ways this weekend against Nations FC.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

