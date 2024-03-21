Asante Kotoko in talks with Richmond Lamptey over contract extention

The administrative manager of Asante Kotoko's Interim Management Committee (IMC), Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi, has disclosed ongoing negotiations with Richmond Lamptey for contract renewal.

Lamptey has been a livewire for the Porcupine Warriors' squad since joining from Inter Allies.

His exceptional performances this season have merited a call-up to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) where the Black Stars suffered an early group phase exit.

In an interview with Kessben FM, Dasoberi confirmed, "Negotiation is still ongoing between Kotoko and Lamptey’s camp."

With 16 Ghana Premier League appearances this season, Lamptey has contributed five assists, placing him second in the league's assist rankings.

Asante Kotoko, currently facing a challenging period with three consecutive losses and a drop to 7th place in the league table, relies heavily on Lamptey's contributions to turn their season around.