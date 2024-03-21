ModernGhana logo
Kobbie Mainoo says he has experienced 'whirlwind of emotions' since England call-up

By BBC
Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo says he is targeting a place in England's Euro 2024 squad after a "mad couple of days".

Mainoo, 18, was originally named in the under-21s squad but has been promoted to Gareth Southgate's senior side for friendlies against Brazil on Saturday and Belgium on 26 March at Wembley.

"I was shocked and happy," Mainoo told BBC Radio 5 Live's John Murray.

"It's been a whirlwind of emotions, a pretty mad couple of days."

Mainoo, who was brought up in Stockport, only made his first Premier League start in November but has since become a regular under United boss Erik ten Hag.

He scored a dramatic 97th-minute winner in a 4-3 win at Wolves on 1 February.

"I had to adapt quickly to the Premier League. Obviously, it's very demanding physically, and also mentally, so it's been tough," Mainoo added.

"But I feel like I've found my feet a bit now and I'm enjoying it.

"The games have been coming so fast at United but now I'm here [with England], obviously I am taking it all in and it's been amazing."

Asked about his hopes of making the squad for the European Championship in Germany, Mainoo said: "I think that's the end goal for the season, to get into that squad.

"But obviously I've got to focus on club football in the meantime, and hopefully that'll figure itself out."

