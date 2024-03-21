ModernGhana logo
Spanish Football Federation headquarters searched by police

By BBC
Football News A security guard stands outside the headquarters of the Spanish Football Federation in Madrid on Wednesday
Police have searched the headquarters of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) in Madrid as part of a corruption investigation.

The operation is part of a wider investigation linked to alleged corruption in business, improper management of assets and money laundering, the prosecutor said.

Police were carrying out 11 searches on unspecified locations across Spain.

The prosecutor expected seven people to be arrested.

Spain's national men's team trained on a pitch adjoining the headquarters of the Spanish Soccer Federation as the search was carried out on Wednesday.

Spain play Colombia on Friday in a friendly at West Ham's London Stadium (20:30 GMT kick-off).

Meanwhile, RFEF staff were barred from entering the headquarters.

Reuters reported a source at the RFEF telling them the home of former Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales in Andalucia was being searched.

Rubiales resigned last September following criticism for kissing Spain forward Jenni Hermoso at the Women's World Cup final presentation ceremony.

Both Hermoso and Rubiales, along with colleagues, have given testimony to the investigating judge, who has recommended the case proceed to trial.

