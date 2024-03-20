Victor Osimhen, three others to miss Nigeria v Ghana friendly game

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will be without key players like Victor Osimhen and Taiwo Awoniyi for their upcoming friendly matches against Ghana and Mali this month.

The Super Eagles confirmed this on their social media page, revealing that the reigning CAF Player of the Year is grappling with fitness issues and will not be available for the March 22 and 26 matches.

Taiwo Awoniyi has also been ruled out due to an injury. Tyronne Ebuehi, who was injured during Empoli's clash against Bologna in the Serie A, has also been sidelined.

Gabriel Osho, who earned his first call-up, will also miss the games due to injury.

Despite the injury concerns, the Super Eagles have opened camp in Marrakech, Morocco, ahead of the games.

Nigeria will be led by their assistant coach, George Finidi, who will act in an interim capacity following the exit of coach Jose Peseiro.

Meanwhile, Ghana will also be missing the services of some key players, including Thomas Partey, Inaki Williams, Joseph Paintsil and Mohammed Kudus.

Nigeria will clash with Ghana at the Stade de Marrakesh on March 22 before wrapping up their March international window with a game against Mali on March 26.