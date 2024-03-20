ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Victor Osimhen, three others to miss Nigeria v Ghana friendly game

Football News Victor Osimhen, three others to miss Nigeria v Ghana friendly game
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will be without key players like Victor Osimhen and Taiwo Awoniyi for their upcoming friendly matches against Ghana and Mali this month.

The Super Eagles confirmed this on their social media page, revealing that the reigning CAF Player of the Year is grappling with fitness issues and will not be available for the March 22 and 26 matches.

Taiwo Awoniyi has also been ruled out due to an injury. Tyronne Ebuehi, who was injured during Empoli's clash against Bologna in the Serie A, has also been sidelined.

Gabriel Osho, who earned his first call-up, will also miss the games due to injury.

Despite the injury concerns, the Super Eagles have opened camp in Marrakech, Morocco, ahead of the games.

Nigeria will be led by their assistant coach, George Finidi, who will act in an interim capacity following the exit of coach Jose Peseiro.

Meanwhile, Ghana will also be missing the services of some key players, including Thomas Partey, Inaki Williams, Joseph Paintsil and Mohammed Kudus.

Nigeria will clash with Ghana at the Stade de Marrakesh on March 22 before wrapping up their March international window with a game against Mali on March 26.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Dumsor: 'Doing 'maintenance' at night shows you're incompetent' —Atik Mohammed blasts ECG boss, staff Dumsor: 'Doing 'maintenance' at night shows you're incompetent' — Atik Mohammed ...

2 hours ago

Blakk Rasta Akufo-Addo is building a Cathedral for God but cannot sign a bill for God; he’s ...

2 hours ago

Chief Executive of the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, Benjamin Arthur Call off the strike immediately and come back to the negotiating table — FWSC to...

2 hours ago

Fantasy Dome has been doing illegal connection, has 48hrs to report or we sue them — ECG Fantasy Dome has been doing illegal connection, has 48hrs to report or we sue th...

2 hours ago

Professor Ivan Addae-Mensah Defamation suit: Prof. Addae-Mensah apologises to William Fugar

2 hours ago

Bad weather caused emergency landing at Bonsukrom – Ghana Gas clarifies Bad weather caused emergency landing at Bonsukrom – Ghana Gas clarifies

2 hours ago

GRA harassing businesses over unrealistic targets; I'll introduce flat tax rate in 2025 – Bawumia GRA harassing businesses over unrealistic targets; I'll introduce flat tax rate ...

2 hours ago

Parliament threatens action against Finance Ministry over GH6billion Common Fund arrears Parliament threatens action against Finance Ministry over GH¢6billion Common Fun...

2 hours ago

Anti-LGBTQ+ bill: Akufo-Addos hypocritical cherry picking is worrying – Elikem Kotoko Anti-LGBTQ+ bill: Akufo-Addo’s ‘hypocritical cherry picking’ is worrying – Elike...

3 hours ago

Financial Audit report on ECG reveals missing billions Financial Audit report on ECG reveals missing billions

Just in....
body-container-line