African Games: We will approach the final well prepared - Black Satellites coach Desmond Ofei

2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Black Satellites head coach, Desmond Ofei, is confident in his team's ability to clinch victory in the upcoming final against Uganda in the men's football event of the 2023 African Games.

Ghana's Under-20 team secured their spot in the final following a hard-fought 1-0 triumph over Senegal at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Michael Ephson's decisive goal in the dying moments sealed Ghana's path to contention for the gold medal in the tournament hosted in Accra.

Set to clash with Uganda on Friday, March 22, at the same venue, Ofei expressed admiration for his team's dedication and pledged thorough preparation and a determined effort to secure victory.

"The final belongs to the players. As coaches, we guide and motivate them, but the match is ultimately theirs to own. Our training regimen has been meticulous, covering every aspect of the game. The boys are primed for this tournament and continue to evolve. Their mindset is remarkable—they possess hunger and humility despite the team's undeniable quality," Ofei remarked.

He acknowledged Uganda as a formidable opponent, respecting their strengths while also recognizing their vulnerabilities. "Uganda is a formidable side with impressive ball movement and tactical prowess. However, we are familiar with their game and will leverage our strengths to exploit their weaknesses. It's a final, and we relish the challenge. We'll give it our all until the very end, and the outcome will speak for itself."

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

